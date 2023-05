May 13, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Karnataka election results represent the victory of secular forces over the politics of hatred, senior Congress leader A.K. Antony has said.

The historic victory scripted by the Congress in Karnataka conveyed the message that the Narendra Modi government could be toppled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if secular forces in the country united, Mr. Antony said here on Saturday.