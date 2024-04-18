GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka will take steps to resolve night traffic ban issue: Shivakumar

April 18, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said his government will take proactive steps to resolve the night traffic ban on Karnataka’s part of the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766.

After attending various programmes in the district on Thursday in connection with the election campaign of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Shivakumar said he could comprehend the hardships of the public in the State after the ban.

He said his government would support Kerala in mitigating human-wildlife conflict and lift the ban.

The BJP government had jailed many Chief Ministers using the Enforcement Directorate. However, it was protecting the corrupt Chief Minister of Kerala and his daughter owing to a deal between the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister, he alleged.

