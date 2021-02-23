Karnataka temporarily lifts restrictions at Kerala border

The Karnataka government, which had closed down roads and insisted people from Kerala to produce COVID-19 negative certificate while entering the state from Kasaragod, has temporarily lifted the restrictions, on Tuesday.

The neighbouring state had imposed restrictions on the Karnataka-Kerala border in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala. However, following the protest raised in Kasaragod district, the intervention of political parties and considering the practical difficulties in getting the certificates, a decision was taken to temporarily lift the restriction.

Dakshina Kannada district health chief S.K. Ramachandra Bairy said the decision was taken in view of the fact that passengers need time to get the RT-PCR certificate. The government ruled that the COVID-19 negative certificate is not mandatory for two days.

Earlier the government here had ordered to produce the RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours and made it mandatory to cross the check post

Based on the orders, except the roads including Mangalore-Thalappadi, Jalsur- Sullia, Sardka-Bantwal and Nettanige-Puthur, all other 13 roads to Kerala at Karnataka-Kerala borders were closed down.

However, this incited widespread protests at the border and the protestors even had an altercation with the Karnataka inspection team. Vehicles from Karnataka were also blocked by the protesters..

Meanwhile, Karnataka has come up with some new proposals, which include setting up antigen testing facilities on all major roads, including the Thalappadi National Highway.

Karnataka has decided to allow passengers by collecting samples after the antigen test centers. Besides, the colleges would also make arrangements, instead of collecting samples for students at the border.