Karnataka police detain convict in T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case for questioning

June 15, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KANNUR

Rajeesh was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the seizure of guns from two persons in Bengaluru. They said the guns were to be smuggled into Kerala on the instructions of Rajeesh

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka police took into custody T.K. Rajeesh, who is serving life imprisonment in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case, from the Kannur Central Jail on Thursday afternoon.

He was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the seizure of guns from two persons in Bengaluru. The duo had stated that the guns were to be smuggled to Kerala on the instructions of Rajeesh.

On June 9, Neeraj Joseph, a Keralite, was arrested in Bengaluru with three pistols and 99 bullets. He was arrested while trying to smuggle the weapons on a luxury car within the Cubbon Park police station limits.

During inquiry, Neeraj told investigators that he was trying to sell the guns in Kerala. He said he bought the guns for ₹70,000 from Myanmar and brought them to India through the Nagaland border on the instructions of Rajeesh. Based on this, the Cubbon Park police reached Kannur and took Rajeesh into custody.

