Karnataka Forest dept. serves eviction notices on 15 families Kannur

The Karnataka Forest department has served eviction notices on 15 families in Pulingome village of Cherupuzha panchayat, indicating an impending eviction.

The families, who have lived in the area between the Karnataka forest border and the Kariangode river for decades, received notices in Kannada citing forest land encroachment. They were warned of legal action if they failed to respond, though many refused to accept the notices owing to the language barrier.

There was a similar eviction move in 1999, referencing a 1937 agreement between then Madras government and Karnataka, which claimed 65 acres. Despite the intervention of the Kerala Revenue department, no action was taken against Karnataka’s claims at the time.

Varghese, a long-time resident, said that while some families held land leases, others did not but had been living in the area for over 60 years. They possess house numbers issued by Cherupuzha panchayat, besides ration cards and voter list registrations.

Meanwhile, the All Kerala Catholic Congress (AKCC) highlighted that 36 families, including 11 Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families, faced eviction. AKCC president Philip Veliyath urged Kerala and Karnataka governments to discuss and resolve the issue, offering protection to the farmers.

