ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections: Kerala rejoicing at the victory of three Malayalis

May 14, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Palakkad

The Hindu Bureau

N.A. Haris | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

U.T. Khader | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH H.S.

K.J. George | Photo Credit: V. SREENIVASA MURTHY

The neighbouring State of Kerala too has something to celebrate in the Karnakata elections, the results of which were announced on Saturday, giving the Congress a thumping victory.

Among the 136 Congress MLAs, there are three Malayalis – K.J. George, N.A. Haris and U.T. Khader. While Mr. George and Mr. Khader had a cakewalk, Mr. Harris made it to the Assembly for the fourth time in a row by giving a tough fight to the BJP.

Keralites living in Karnataka have been particularly joyous over the victory of the three Malayali candidates. And they are no new faces in the Karnataka Assembly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior leader of the Congress in Karnataka, Mr. George has been representing party in the Assembly for the sixth time. He was a Minister under Siddaramaiah, managing portfolios such as Home and Bengaluru Development and Town Planning.

Elected from Sarvagnanagar, Bengaluru, with a margin of 55,768 votes against the BJP’s Padmanabha Reddy, Mr. George is likely to become a Minister in the new Cabinet. He has his roots at Chingavanam in Kottayam district.

Mr. Khader hails from Uppala, Kasaragod, and is representing the Mangaluru constituency in the Assembly for the fifth time. He too was a Minister under Siddaramaiah, handling food portfolio. He defeated BJP’s Sathish Kumpala by a margin of 22,790 votes.

Hailing from Kasaragod, Mr. Haris too has made it to the Assembly for the fourth time in a row from the Shanti Nagar constituency. He defeated BJP’s K. Shivakumar by 7,125 votes. He also defeated another Malayali, Mathai K. of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Mr. Haris is also vice-president of the All India Football Federation.

Of the three Malayalis among the 136 Congress members in the Assembly, two are likely to get a ministerial berth this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US