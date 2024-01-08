Karnataka Deputy CM defends govt.’s decision to celebrate consecration ceremony of Ram temple

January 08, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is visiting Kerala, on Monday defended his government’s decision to celebrate the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, saying “ultimately we all are Hindus”.

He was talking to reporters after arriving in the State capital to attend the Ramachandran Foundation award ceremony.

“See, ultimately we all are Hindus,” Mr. Shivakumar said in response to reporters’ query on the Congress-ruled Karnataka government celebrating the consecration ceremony in temples across the State.

On being asked why the Congress High Command had not decided to take part in the ceremony at Ayodhya, he said the BJP-ruled Centre was adopting a pick-and-choose method in deciding who should be at the event.

In an apparent reference to the Ram temple, Mr. Shivakumar said it was not a private property. “They (BJP) are picking and choosing leaders. There are so many leaders and Chief Ministers in the country. It is not a private property. It is public property. Every religion and symbol does not belong to any individual,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have received invitations for the consecration ceremony.

Mr. Shivakumar further said, “We respect the sentiments of all the people,” adding that his government had departments for the minorities, SC/STs, OBCs and Hindu religion.

