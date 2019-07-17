Kerala

Karkidaka Kanji festival begins

Caricature artiste Jayaraj Warrier inaugurates the Karkidaka Kanji mela at Women’s Food Court in Thrissur on Tuesday.

Caricature artiste Jayaraj Warrier inaugurates the Karkidaka Kanji mela at Women's Food Court in Thrissur on Tuesday.

The Malayalam month is considered a time for rejuvenation

The month of Karkidakam is considered a time for rejuvenation and cleaning the body of all kinds of toxins. And Marunnu Kanji (medicinal porridge) has become an integral part of the cleansing process.

The medicinal porridge, made of various herbs and ayurveda medicines along with rice gruel, has been traditionally used as a recuperative diet.

Preparation

According to experts, everyone should take marunnu kanji at least for a week during the Karkidakam to prepare the body for preventing diseases.

The Women’s Food Court in the city has started ‘Karkidaka Arogya Mela’ in the name of ‘Thalum Thakarayam’. Caricature artist Jayaraj Warrier inaugurated the mela. They will serve 17 types of medicinal porridges. They also serve specially prepared medicinal mutton dishes. The mela will go on for entire month of Karkidakam. Ayurveda Doctor Rajithan spoke about benefits of medicinal porridge.

