Karipur gold smuggling case: Another car used by Arjun Ayanki seized

Kannur

05 July 2021 12:46 IST

Customs officials seized another car that was used by Arjun Ayanki, who was arrested in connection with the Karipur gold smuggling case.

The car was seized on the basis of Mr. Arjun Ayanki’s statement. He told customs that the car was used to escort the gold smuggler. The car was identified after verifying the CCTV cameras.

According to police sources the car belongs to K. Vikas, a native of Udinoor in Kasaragod district. The registration certificate of the car is in his name. While he, along with Pranav — a resident of Thimiri near Charavathur — rented out the car to Sarin — a resident of Kozhummal — who in turn gave the car to Adarsh of Eachur in Kannur,

Based on the information, Kondotty police in Kozhikode directed the Chandera police in Kasaragod to seize the car. The car is kept at the station since Friday.