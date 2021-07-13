Karipur gold smugglers have inter-State links: Customs

KOCHI

13 July 2021 20:51 IST

Current case only a tip of the iceberg, says report

The accused in the Karipur gold smuggling case have connections with inter-State smuggling rackets and the current case is “only a tip of the iceberg,” according to Customs authorities.

Customs officials came up with these details in the remand extension report of Arjun Ayanki, the second accused in the case.

According to the report, it was intriguing that the “channel and destination of the proceeds of smuggling” in Kerala were still unknown. The channel and the destination of the proceeds of the smuggling needs to be thoroughly investigated considering the economic and security impacts of the illegal activities, the Customs submitted.

The Karipur case unfolded with the seizure of gold worth ₹1.11 crore from Mohammed Shafeeque Melethil, who arrived at the Calicut airport from Dubai on June 21.

The Customs had arrested Arjun on the basis of the statements of Shafeeque and other inputs.

WhatsApp chats and voice clippings exchanged between the accused proved that Arjun was the mastermind of the smuggling and he was directly connected with the passenger who smuggled gold, the report said.

Usually, the carriers will be oblivious of the pre/post-links of the smuggling rackets in the gold smuggling cases booked by Customs. The carriers would never be able to throw light into the kingpins involved in the case. However, in this case the carrier was aware of the details of the person who was supposed to receive the smuggled goods from him and he had also spelt out those details, it said.

The passenger also deposed that the Arjun gave him all the guidance for the smuggling operation and also provided voice chats in support of the illegal activities, the Customs submitted.