Karipur airport: land acquisition procedures for runway development progressing

The Calicut International Airport (Karipur airport) will be ready to operate more services and resume the operation of wide-bodied aircraft once the development of the runway is completed, the State government has informed the Assembly.

Replying on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to a submission raised by T.V. Ibrahim of the Indian Union Muslim League, Local Self-Governments Minister M.V. Govindan on Thursday said the process for acquiring 14.5 acres for the runway expansion was on.

Operations by wide-bodied aircraft had been put on hold at the airport following the plane crash in August 2020. Resumption of their operations from the airport will be based on the report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau which is investigating the crash. Meanwhile, the State government has requested the Centre to lift the ban. The matter was brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi also on July 13, 2021, the Assembly was informed.

Mr. Ibrahim had drawn the Chief Minister's attention to the need to increase domestic services from Karipur airport by including it in the UDAN regional connectivity scheme and encouraging airline companies to start services. Mr. Ibrahim said even domestic services from Karipur were at present low in number compared to the Kannur International Airport and the Cochin International Airport. It had caused hardship to travellers from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, he added.