Karinchola landslip:Panel submits report

An expert committee, constituted by the district administration, comprising scientists from the Centre for Water Resources Development Department (CWRDM) and heads of various other departments submitted an interim report on the reasons that triggered the Karinchola landslip to the District Collector on Friday

The findings, including details about suspected land developments in the area, will be discussed at a meeting to be chaired by the Collector on Monday. Committee members said the summary of the report would be submitted to the State government after clearance from the Collector.

CWRDM scientists V.P. Dinesan, Gireesh Gopinath, P.R. Arun, C.P. Priju, C.M. Sushanth, Dinil Sony, E. Abdul Hameed and P. Jayakumar were the team members of the expert committee led by their Executive Director A.B. Anitha.

The comprehensive field-level study was monitored by Subcollector V. Vigneswari. Officials from the Soil Survey, Town Planning and Mining and Geology departments were part of the study.

The study report on the suspected construction of a weir atop of the Karinchola hill would be prepared only after getting the satellite image of the location from the National Remote Sensing Agency. A request for the same had already been submitted to the district administration.

One of the committee members said the comprehensive field study was completed in the area by collecting all the required scientific proofs to ascertain the reasons behind the landslip in the ecologically sensitive area. The two-week-long study was conducted with the technical support of all government departments concerned and the final report would be prepared with inputs from all of them, he said.