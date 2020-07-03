Karimpuzha sanctuary comes into being

The Karimpuzha Wildlife Sanctuary has become a reality now.

Minister for Forest K. Raju declared the formation of Karimpuzha as the 18th wildlife sanctuary in the State at a function at Nedumkayam, near Nilambur, on Friday.

The Minister said the new sanctuary would help lift the living conditions of the local people, including tribal people.

More employment would be created through ecotourism projects.

A model

Kerala has become a model for other States by expanding its forest limits in the last four years.

The 227.97 sq km sanctuary will comprise the new Amarambalam reserve forest and Vadakkekotta vested forest. However, the Manjeri colony of the primitive Cholanaikar tribes has been exempted from the sanctuary.

Many species

Forest officials said they could record 226 bird species, 213 butterfly species, several endangered fish species, 23 species amphibian species, and 33 reptile species in the sanctuary.

It borders the Mukkuruthi National Park in the south and the Silent Valley National Park buffer zone in the northeast.

P.V. Anvar, MLA, presided. over the function.

P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, was the chief guest.

Karulai grama panchayat president V. Asainar and several government officials were present.

Model forest stations

The Minister inaugurated the model forest stations of Chakkikkuzhi, Vaniyampuzha and Kanhirapuzha at a separate function.

He said the government would ensure the safety and protection of farmers along with the conservation of forest and wildlife.

He also inaugurated a new building of the Edakkode forest station.

A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, presided over the function.