Karimpuzha Raman is appointed new Dharmadhikari of Sringeri Mutt

21 September 2021 20:13 IST

The Sringeri Sharada Peetham has appointed Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) State president Karimpuzha Raman as Dharmadhikari of Sri Sharadambal Temple and the Veda learning centre functioning under the Sringeri Mutt.

Mr. Raman has been given the responsibility of expanding the activities of the mutt and maintaining the learning centre.

Sringeri Mutt head Sri Sri Bharati Theertha Mahaswamiji chose Mr. Raman for the post and gave his blessings at a function held at Sringeri on Tuesday. Sri Sri Vidhusekhara Bharati, the 37th Shankaracharya, also gave his blessings to Mr. Raman.