Karikkakom Pongala festival begins today

March 27, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The pongala festival at the Karikkakom Sri Chamundi temple here will begin on Monday . The pongala offering to the temple deity will be held on April 2.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate a cultural meet on the first day of the festival and present the Karikkakathamma award to member of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore Aswathy Thiruunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi. Students with outstanding academic achievements will be honoured at the function.

Secretary of the temple trust M.Bhargavan Nair said all arrangements for the festival were complete.

