Karichal Chundan, rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club, lifts Nehru Trophy in thrilling final

Despite the absence of the usual pomp and fanfare, the return of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) to Punnamada backwaters on Saturday electrified the atmosphere. As spectators in huge numbers lined the banks, cheering for their favourite boats, rowers sliced their oars into the water in unison, propelling their crafts at a tremendous pace. Their rhythmic strokes served as a testament to resilience and tradition, reminding everyone that nothing could dampen the spirit of Kerala’s most celebrated water spectacle.

The 70th edition of the NTBR, originally scheduled for August 10, was held following a respectful pause in the wake of the Wayanad landslides tragedy.

In the snake boat competition, the highlight of the event, there was no halting Pallathuruthy Boat Club’s (PBC) juggernaut. Karichal Chundan (snake boat), rowed by oarsmen of PBC, defeated Veeyapuram Chundan of Village Boat Club (VBC) Kainakary in a nail-biting finish. While it was PBC’s fifth consecutive Nehru Trophy title, it was Karichal’s 16th title overall.

In the thrilling final, Karichal crossed the finish line in 4.29.785narrowly surpassing Veeyapuram, which clocked 4.29.790. Nadubhagom Chundan (Kumarakom Town Boat Club) and Niranam Chundan (Niranam Boat Club) finished third and fourth respectively.

PBC lifted the trophy, named after the first Prime Minister of India, in 2018, 2019, and 2022 rowing Payippadan Chundan, Nadubhagom Chundan, and Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekkethil Chundan, respectively. In 2023, they won the title with Veeyapuram Chundan.

Olympics on water

The event known as the ‘Olympics on water’ commenced with a race of smaller boats in the forenoon. The excitement soared to a fever pitch when the heats of the snake boat competition kicked off in the afternoon.

A total of 74 boats, including 19 snake boats, participated under nine categories in this year’s NTBR. The winners in the other categories are: Churulan— Moozhy (IBRA, Cochin); Iruttukuthi ‘A’ grade — Moonnuthaikkal (Thanthonithuruthu Boat Club, Mulavukkad); Iruttukuthi ‘B’ grade — Thuruthipuram (Thuruthipuram Boat Club, Ernakulam); Iruttukuthi ‘C’ grade — Ilamurathamburan Pampavasan (BBC Illikkal, Irinjalakuda); Veppu ‘A’ grade — Ambalakadavan (New Kavalam Emirates, Chennamkary); Veppu ‘B’ grade — Chiramel Thottukadavan (SSBC, Kumarakom); Thekkanodi Thara (Women) — Devas (Sports Authority of India, Alappuzha); and Thekkanodi Kettu (Women) — Padinjare Paramban (Young Star Boat Club, Thamallackal).

The NTBR was inaugurated by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas. He said the government was planning to conduct the Champions Boat League (CBL) this year itself and would soon convene the board meeting to take a final call. The CBL was postponed in view of the Wayanad tragedy.

Grant of ₹1 crore

Mr. Riyas reiterated that the Tourism department would sanction a grant of ₹1 crore for the NTBR. The inaugural function commenced with a silent prayer in memory of the victims of the Wayanad landslides.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, Southern Naval Command vice admiral V. Sreenivas and others attended the function.