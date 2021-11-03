Karayis set to return home after 8 years

KOCHI

Strict bail condition kept them in Ernakulam district during this period

Karayi Rajan and Karayi Chandrasekharan, two senior CPI(M) leaders from Kannur, will leave Ernakulam for good on Friday.

Arraigned as accused in the murder of Popular Front of India (PFI) activist Muhammad Fazal in 2012, they got arrested and released a year-and-a-half later with a strict bail condition that they should not leave the limits of Ernakulam district.

The High Court has now relaxed their bail condition, making it possible for them to head home.

“I am happy that though delayed, justice has prevailed. Being uprooted from one's home and family is as bad as imprisonment,” said Karayi Chandrasekharan, who is a member of the CPI(M) Thalasserry area committee.

In Ernakulam, the CPI(M) provided them shelter at the home of senior party member K.T. Thankappan in Tripunithura. “We were showered with so much care and affection that we never felt being away from home,” said Mr. Rajan, a member of the CPI(M) Kannur district secretariat.

While Mr.Thankappan hosted Mr. Rajan, his son Surjith in the neighbourhood hosted Mr. Chandrashekharan. The party had also arranged aides to assist them. In between, they successfully contested the local body elections in absentia in 2015.

Subsequently, Mr. Rajan was elected Kannur district panchayat president and Mr. Chandrashekharan, Thalassery municipal chairman. But they gave up the posts a few months later citing the practical difficulties of remote administration.

Though away from their own backyard, both of them actively campaigned for their party in Ernakulam in the multiple elections to Parliament, Assembly and local bodies ever since they were released on bail.

Friends, family and relatives kept paying them visits. After a point, they had to restrain them to avoid inconvenience to their hosts.

“There are many duties that I have to fulfil as the head of the family besides my responsibilities as a party worker,” said Mr. Chandrashekharan when asked about his priorities upon returning home.