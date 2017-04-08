Karat reminds State CPI unit that it’s not in Opposition

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat has reminded the CPI unit in Kerala that it is still part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and not in the Opposition.

He told reporters here on Saturday that the CPI(M) would take up the statements against the government made by some CPI leaders in the State with their Central leadership.

Mr. Karat defended the government’s action in the Jishnu Pranoy case.

He said the government was doing what was required.

“The government has not done anything wrong. If excesses have been committed by the police, action will be taken against them,” the CPI(M) leader said. Asked about the alleged involvement of the Sangh Parivar in the functioning of the Police Department, Mr. Karat said, “It’s not our party’s practice to decide or discuss who should be in certain position in the police force. That’s for the government to decide.”

Coming down on the Union government for relaxing corporate funding to political parties, he claimed that the BJP would be the only party to be benefited by this step. Mr. Karat said the elevation of Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh would encourage cow vigilantes.

Later, addressing a rally organised to commemorate the centenary of the October Revolution, Mr. Karat said an alliance of non-BJP parties would not help overthrow the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.