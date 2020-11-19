Karat Faisal to contest poll as Independent

Kozhikode

19 November 2020 20:33 IST

LDF dropped him from candidate list following controversies

Controversial businessman and politician Karat Faisal filed his nomination papers to contest as an Independent candidate from the Chudappuram ward in Koduvally municipality in Kozhikode district.

In 2015, Mr. Faisal, had won from the Parambathu ward of Koduvally municipality, as an Independent candidate with the backing of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). However, this time the CPI (M) leadership took a decision not to support him after the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) in Kochi questioned him in connection with the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel in Thiruvananthapuram airport last month.

The CPI(M) leadership felt that it should not not take any risky move in the emerging political situation. Besides, what has infuriated the district leadership for some time was that Mr. Faisal had been running into controversies one after the other.

Previously he was named accused by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in a case of smuggling six kg of gold through the Calicut international airport. Also a case was slapped on him in connection with gold smuggling in Thiruvananthapuram.

LDF candidate

Now, the Indian National League (INL) nominee O.P. Rasheed will contest from this ward on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) platform.

Incidentally P.T.A. Rahim and Karat Razak, both LDF-backed Independent legislators, had announced Mr. Faisal's candidature from Koduvally a week ago. Mr. Faisal had left the Indian Union Muslim League along with Mr. Rahim in 2008.

UDF charge

However, the Congress-led UDF has alleged that the removal of Mr. Faisal from the LDF candidates list was only a drama to hoodwink the public.

In 2017, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who recently stepped down as CPI(M) State secretary, had sparked a controversy when he used a luxury car owned by Mr. Faisal during the Jana Jagratha Yatra at Koduvally.