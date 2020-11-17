Karat Faisal not to contest election

Lacking endorsement from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leadership, Karat Faisal, who was the Left Democratic Front-backed Independent councillor in the Koduvally municipality, has backed out from contesting the local body elections this time.

The 44-year-old was among those who were quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, which reportedly triggered disputes within the LDF over open endorsement of his candidature.

It was with the support of the LDF that Mr. Faisal won from the Parambathukavu ward of the Koduvally municipality in 2015. He decided to contest the elections again after some of the LDF leaders favoured his candidature to overcome anti-LDF propaganda.

There was also a public event at Koduvally a few days ago at which Mr. Faisal was declared as an LDF Independent candidate by Kunnamangalam MLA P.T.A. Rahim. It was announced that he would contest the elections from Choondapuram. Even campaign materials were ready for circulation.

However, the CPI(M) district leadership had remained tight-lipped ever since it was taken up as a topic of discussion by rival fronts. Some of the local leaders said Mr. Faisal had voluntarily gone back on his plan and there was no element of pressure on him.

Apart from the gold smuggling case, CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s journey in a luxury car owned by Mr. Faisal in 2017 had also kicked up a fresh war of words over his candidature again.

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that suspects in gold and economic offences cases were enjoying political patronage under the LDF leadership.