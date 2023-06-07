Karapuzha to be developed as major tourism hub in Malabar

June 07, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - KALPETTA

Karapuzha, a tourist destination in Wayanad district under the Water Resources department, will get a facelift soon.

A tourism management committee, chaired by T. Siddique, MLA, decided to develop the destination into a major tourism hub in the Malabar region.

A master plan for the comprehensive development of the destination would be drafted soon, Mr Siddique said. The meeting decided to make the destination a permanent evening recreation centre by opening the amphitheatre at the centre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Electrification work for the purpose would be completed soon, Mr. Siddique said.

Tender proceedings for setting up a solar boating facility inside the reservoir would be speeded up.

Some of the unattractive rides would be stopped and new rides would be set up to attract more adventure tourists to the destination.

It decided to expedite steps to renovate the children’s garden at the destination.

Five sale counters for souvenir shops and virtual reality centre inside the garden would be auctioned soon, Mr. Siddique said.

Maintenance work of buildings inside the garden would be expedited. An outlet of the Milma would be opened before Onam holidays, and parking facilities for tourist vehicles would be expanded.

Issues related to garbage dumping in the area would be addressed after discussions with officials of the Sanitation Mission and the local body concerned, he said. More drinking water kiosks would be set up for tourists at the destination.

Additional District Magistrate N.I.Shaju, Muttil grama panchayat president Naseema Mangadan, Tourism deputy director A. Prabhat, DTPC secretary Ajesh, officials of Water Resources and Fisheries departments attended the programme.