Karapuzha on adventure tourism map

KALPETTA

21 February 2020 23:55 IST

New facilities set up by NAF at ₹1.5 crore to be opened to public tomorrow

The Irrigation Department, in association with the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) and National Adventure Foundation (NAF), is gearing up to make Karapuzha a major adventure tourism destination.

Recreational adventure activities such as a tandem zip line, human sling shot using an all-terrain vehicle, human gyroscope, motorised bungee jumping, and a trampoline park have been set up at the tourism site in Wayanad district. The new facilities, set up by the NAF at ₹1.5 crore, will be open to the public on Sunday. Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla will inaugurate the initiative at 4 a.m.

Combo offer

The two-line 605-metre tandem zip line connecting the park and a nearby hill will be the longest in south India, C.V. Sunny, Managing Director, Karapuzha Aero Adventure, which runs the project, told The Hindu. A visitor can enjoy the five adventure activities at a combo offer of ₹900.

As per a memorandum of understanding with the KIIDC, 20% of the entry fee will be given to the Karapuzha Tourism Management Committee.

Works such as setting up a lotus pond with fishing deck, a bridge crossing the left bank canal to the pond, two watchtowers, and a rough terrain track are under way. The works, worth ₹4 crore, are being executed by the KIIDC and are likely to be completed by March end.

Master plan

The Water Resources Department is drafting a master plan, including setting up a hanging bridge across the spillway of the reservoir and constructing cycling track, as a part of it developing Karapuzha as tourism hub.

A 1.5-km ropeway connecting the mainland and islets inside the Karapuzha reservoir, a solar-powered boat and developing of smaller destinations adjacent to the dam are also on the anvil.