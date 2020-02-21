Karapuzha on adventure tourism map

The Irrigation Department, in association with the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) and National Adventure Foundation (NAF), is gearing up to make Karapuzha a major adventure tourism destination.

Recreational adventure activities such as a tandem zip line, human sling shot using an all-terrain vehicle, human gyroscope, motorised bungee jumping, and a trampoline park have been set up at the tourism site in Wayanad district. The new facilities, set up by the NAF at ₹1.5 crore, will be open to the public on Sunday. Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla will inaugurate the initiative at 4 a.m.

Combo offer

The two-line 605-metre tandem zip line connecting the park and a nearby hill will be the longest in south India, C.V. Sunny, Managing Director, Karapuzha Aero Adventure, which runs the project, told The Hindu. A visitor can enjoy the five adventure activities at a combo offer of ₹900.

As per a memorandum of understanding with the KIIDC, 20% of the entry fee will be given to the Karapuzha Tourism Management Committee.

Works such as setting up a lotus pond with fishing deck, a bridge crossing the left bank canal to the pond, two watchtowers, and a rough terrain track are under way. The works, worth ₹4 crore, are being executed by the KIIDC and are likely to be completed by March end.

Master plan

The Water Resources Department is drafting a master plan, including setting up a hanging bridge across the spillway of the reservoir and constructing cycling track, as a part of it developing Karapuzha as tourism hub.

A 1.5-km ropeway connecting the mainland and islets inside the Karapuzha reservoir, a solar-powered boat and developing of smaller destinations adjacent to the dam are also on the anvil.