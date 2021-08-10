Karamana-Vellarada road project progressing: Minister

DPR for the 35.5-km-long road under examination by the government

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said the preparatory works for the ₹255.3-crore Karamana-Vellarada road was progressing.

Replying to a submission by Kattakada MLA, I.B. Satheesh in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Riyaz said the detailed project report (DPR) for the 35.5-km-long proposed road was being examined by the government. The road will link the Nemom, Kattakada, Aruvikkara and Parassala constituencies.

Administrative sanction had been accorded for the project in 2016 following which it was included in the upgradation package of the State Roads Improvement Project. The project is being undertaken by the Road Infrastructure Company Kerala Ltd. (RICK).

The Minister said administrative sanction had been granted for ₹21.4 crore to acquire 8.375 hectares of land. An amount of ₹1.07 crore was also handed over to the Revenue Department from the total allocation of ₹7.5 crore that was earmarked for establishment and contingency charges. Besides, RICK has completed the laying of boundary stones for the road development.

A special meeting will be called with the representatives of the constituencies including General Education Minister and Nemom MLA V. Sivankutty and Mr. Satheesh to review the progress of the project, Mr. Riyas added.