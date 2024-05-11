Karamana murder sparks concerns of public safety

Reeling in the aftermath of the violent murder of a youth by a four-member gang in Karamana a day ago, the State capital has come under focus for the recurring instances of criminal activities, raising concerns about public safety.

The emergence of CCTV footage that captured the killing of 26-year-old Maruthoorkadavu native Akhil in full public view on Friday evening has brought the gruesomeness of the incident to the fore. Akhil was allegedly abducted and bludgeoned to death near his house using iron rods, stones, and hollow bricks. Akhil succumbed to his injuries at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

Bail granted recently

The youth, who runs a pet shop near his house, is believed to have been involved in a brawl with the perpetrators in a bar in Pappanamcode on April 26. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) P. Nidhinraj said that incident could have fuelled the brutal attack. The perpetrators, who have all been identified, had been involved in the murder of Konchiravila native Ananthu Girish in 2019. The accused were granted bail in the case a few months ago.

According to official sources, the investigation team led by the Assistant Commissioner, Fort, has apprehended Kiran Krishna, one of the accused, while efforts are under way to nab the others. The police are yet to ascertain claims that the incident is linked to drug trade in the region.

Case in 2019

Local people blamed the delay in completing the trial proceedings in the Ananthu Girish murder case for the incident. The murder, they claimed, bore striking similarities with the 2019 incident in which Ananthu was abducted and brutally tortured to death by a 10-member gang on a deserted plot in Kaimanam. As many as 14 persons were arrested in connection with the case.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who visited Akhil’s house, pledged strong action against those responsible for his murder. He also assured steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the city.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the government of going slack on law enforcement. Citing a recent spate of violent incidents reported in various parts including Thiruvananthapuram, Muvattupuzha, Perinthalmanna and Thrissur, the Congress leader alleged a total breakdown of law and order.

Urging the Kerala Police to initiate a crackdown on criminal gangs in the State, Mr. Satheesan blamed the alleged politicisation of the police force for its existing plight. Leaders of the CPI (M), he alleged, have been functioning as links to the drug mafia and have been providing political patronage to such gangs.