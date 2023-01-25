ADVERTISEMENT

KAPS wins V.N. Rajan Victimology Award

January 25, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Association of Professional Social Workers (KAPS) based in Kottayam has won the maiden V.N. Rajan Victimology Award instituted by the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS).

VISWAS, an organisation providing assistance to the victims of excesses and crimes, instituted the award in the memory of former Inspector General V.N. Rajan, popularly known as the father of victimology in India.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty will give away the award at a function to be held at Surya Rasmi Auditorium here on Thursday evening as part of the 10 th anniversary celebrations of VISWAS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Minister will also honour former High Court judge Chettur Sankaran Nair and former Director General of Police P.M. Nair by conferring them with Golden Patron Awards.

Former ambassador Sreekumar Menon will be the guest of honour. VISWAS president and District Collector Mrunmai Joshi will preside over the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US