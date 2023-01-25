HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

KAPS wins V.N. Rajan Victimology Award

January 25, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Association of Professional Social Workers (KAPS) based in Kottayam has won the maiden V.N. Rajan Victimology Award instituted by the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS).

VISWAS, an organisation providing assistance to the victims of excesses and crimes, instituted the award in the memory of former Inspector General V.N. Rajan, popularly known as the father of victimology in India.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty will give away the award at a function to be held at Surya Rasmi Auditorium here on Thursday evening as part of the 10 th anniversary celebrations of VISWAS.

The Minister will also honour former High Court judge Chettur Sankaran Nair and former Director General of Police P.M. Nair by conferring them with Golden Patron Awards.

Former ambassador Sreekumar Menon will be the guest of honour. VISWAS president and District Collector Mrunmai Joshi will preside over the function.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.