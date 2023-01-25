KAPS wins V.N. Rajan Victimology Award

January 25, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Kerala Association of Professional Social Workers (KAPS) based in Kottayam has won the maiden V.N. Rajan Victimology Award instituted by the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS).

VISWAS, an organisation providing assistance to the victims of excesses and crimes, instituted the award in the memory of former Inspector General V.N. Rajan, popularly known as the father of victimology in India.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty will give away the award at a function to be held at Surya Rasmi Auditorium here on Thursday evening as part of the 10 th anniversary celebrations of VISWAS.

The Minister will also honour former High Court judge Chettur Sankaran Nair and former Director General of Police P.M. Nair by conferring them with Golden Patron Awards.

Former ambassador Sreekumar Menon will be the guest of honour. VISWAS president and District Collector Mrunmai Joshi will preside over the function.