Kappithode to be rejuvenated

Cleaning, deepening and bank protection works to be undertaken

After years of dilly-dallying, Kappithode, one of the most polluted waterbodies in Alappuzha, is all set to get a new lease of life.

The Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) will roll out the highly anticipated Kappithode rejuvenation project in the coming weeks.

H. Salam, MLA says the project would be implemented in two phases. In the initial phase, cleaning, deepening and bank protection works will be undertaken. Retaining walls will be constructed in places where the waterbody is having sufficient width and prone to pollution. The rest of the bank will be strengthened using coir geotextiles. Steps will be taken to increase the width by removing encroachments. Four culverts and footbridges are planned.

A sum of ₹8.25 crore has been sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for carrying out the works.

In the next phase, a plant will be constructed for treating waste generated from the peeling sheds along the waterbody. The upgradation of the treatment plant at Government Medical College, Alappuzha is also planned as part of the project.

"The rejuvenation project, which is aimed at the eco-restoration of Kappithode, will begin this month itself. The first phase of work has already been awarded. The waste treatment plant will be set up in the next phase, for which land needs to be identified," says Haran Babu, deputy general manager, KIIDC.

The 14.5-km Kappithode, originating from Chungom in Alappuzha municipality, flows through Punnapra North, Punnapra South, Ambalappuzha North and Ambalappuzha South grama panchayats before emptying into the Pookaitha river. The pollution of the waterbody first came to light more than three decades ago when a few students of two schools- Government Higher Secondary School and Sree Narayana Vilasom TTI school, both situated by the side of the waterbody at Kakkazhom in Ambalappuzha North grama panchayat, fell ill after breathing poisonous gases from it.

According to officials, pollution is mainly due to solid and liquid wastes being dumped in it from fish-peeling sheds and meat-processing centres. There are 32 peeling sheds and they deposit their waste in the waterbody, making it highly polluted.

As per a study conducted by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, effluents from peeling sheds, meat-processing units, MCH, and household waste reach the waterbody. The study had revealed the presence of hydrogen sulphide and ammonia in it.