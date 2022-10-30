Kappan-led DCK looks to merge with JD(U)

ADVERTISEMENT

About a year and a half after it broke away from the Nationalist Congress Party, the Democratic Congress Kerala (DCK) led by Mani C. Kappan is now exploring options of joining the socialist grouping at the national level. The DCK State committee, which met on October 18, officially acknowledged a feeler for merger put out by the JD(U) and has entrusted Mr. Kappan to hold the consultations. The move forms part of a nationwide attempt by the JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar to expand the Janata Parivar at the national level.

Confirming the move, Mr. Kappan said a meeting in this direction was held with Mr. Kumar and Lalan Singh, JD(U) president, in Patna a few days ago. The confusion over the modalities of the merger, however, appears far from over. “We have sought clarity on a few aspects including the political stance to be adopted in Kerala after the merger and are awaiting their response. In any case, we are keen on continuing our association with the United Democratic Front in Kerala,” Mr. Kappan said.

Official sources said Mr. Kappan was awaiting the outcome of a proposed merger between the JD(U) and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), a constituent of the Left Democratic Front, before making the next move. “The DCK may be prepared to make certain organisational adjustments if that helps its merger with the socialists. But it wants the JD(U) to take a pro-UDF stance. If the JD(U) favours the LDF, it will also mean an association with the Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K. Mani, the arch rival of Mr. Kappan in Pala,” they pointed out.

Question of Pala

Mr. Kappan has always made clear his preference for the Pala Assembly seat. When a reshuffle of the coalition equations, triggered by the KC(M)'s decision to ally with the LDF, after the death of party supremo K.M. Mani, cast a shadow over his aspirations, Mr. Kappan joined the rival camp by floating a new outfit and defeated Mr. Mani to win the seat.