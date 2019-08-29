Kappan first off the blocks at Pala

Mani C. Kappan, Nationalist Congress Party leader and Left Democratic Front candidate for the Pala byelection, who is testing the electoral waters for the fourth successive time, on Thursday kick-started his electioneering. The LDF’s rival fronts, the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), are yet to finalise their candidates.

The campaigning of Mr. Kappan centred around Pala town, where he interacted with party workers and voters. Later in the day, he attended a meeting held at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district committee office in Kottayam to finalise the pre-election strategies.

Familiar face

The LDF believes that the absence of a strong candidate to fill the vacuum left by Kerala Congress (M) supremo K.M. Mani and the raging factionalism within his party will work in Mr. Kappan’s favour this time. Further, Mr. Kappan, who had lost to Mr. Mani thrice on a trot, is a familiar face among the voters here.

“The circumstances are favourable for the LDF to register its maiden win in the constituency,” said V.N. Vasavan, CPI(M)’s Kottayam district secretary.

Booth-level conventions of the CPI(M) and the CPI, the key constituents in the LDF, are scheduled till September 3.

This will be followed by a door-to-door campaign during the Onam holidays.

The LDF intends to focus on the acute drinking water shortage in several areas of the constituency, the region’s overall development, and infighting within the KC(M). The UDF and the NDA want to launch electioneering at least by Sunday.

NDA plans

The NDA, which is reportedly considering Bharatiya Janata Party district president N. Hari and Kerala Congress leader P.C. Thomas, is expected to finalise the candidate by Friday.

The KC(M), meanwhile, is still locked in a fight between the P.J. Joseph and the Jose K. Mani factions. The probables on its list include both Jose K. Mani and his wife Nisha Jose K. Mani while the opposing faction insists on fielding a candidate having ‘acceptance among all.’

CPI’s support

Meanwhile, the CPI State executive decided that all executive members and MLAs will focus on Pala and campaign for Mr. Kappan.

The executive decided to convene the CPI Kottayam district council on August 31 to work out an election strategy. State assistant secretary Satyan Mokeri will attend the meeting.