Kappan failed to gauge political reality

The exit of Pala legislator Mani C. Kappan from the party and his subsequent formation of a new political entity, the Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK), to align with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), will not hamper the electoral prospectus of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

He said that Mr. Kappan made a political blunder without comprehending coalition realities. “The Jose K. Mani faction of Kerala Congress (M) and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) had to be accommodated when these parties came into the LDF fold,” Mr. Saseendran told The Hindu.

Thus sitting seats of the CPI(M) such as Kalpetta and Koothuparamba were conceded to the LJD. Likewise, the JD(S)’s Vadakara seat was also given to LJD. “Similarly, the NCP had to surrender the Pala seat under the seat-sharing pact. Unfortunately, Mr. Kappan failed to gauge the political reality in the new circumstances,” Mr. Saseendran said.

Chacko’s entry

On Congress leader P.C. Chacko joining the NCP, he said that activists and supporters of the party had been enthused and excited to receive the service of the seasoned leader. “Already many leaders of the Congress (S) who are in political hibernation have now extended support to the NCP. As of now, we have not thought of a merger between the NCP and the Congress (S),” he said.

Exuding confidence of the continuity of the LDF government, he said that all sections of society had benefited from the welfare schemes and development initiatives. “This government went through an unprecedented crisis after Kerala was hit by successive floods and then the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Still the government ensured good governance under the leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan,” he said, adding that the voters of the State would not fall prey to controversial political statements aimed at hindering development activities.

Mr. Saseendran said that a major achievement of the Left government was the commissioning of the much-delayed Kochi-Mangaluru GAIL pipeline project without succumbing to unnecessary controversies. Also this government opened the Kannur airport, another infrastructure project in the north Malabar region, without any gimmicks,” he said.

To a question over his re-nomination from Elathur constituency for the third consecutive time, Mr. Saseendran said the local, mandalam and district committees supported him. “Some leaders from outside the district opposed my candidature and a tiny minority orchestrated a campaign against me. But the Central leadership endorsed the decision of the State committee,” he said.

He maintained that the party-affiliated organisations should be given an opportunity. “But we are a small party contesting three to four seats. So it is difficult to accommodate all the seat aspirants. Now all are united in electioneering,” he said.

Rajya Sabha seat

Mr. Saseendran said the party would be happy to get one of the Rajya Sabha seats for which biennial elections has been announced for three seats that will fall vacant in April. “Definitely we will stake claim for a seat but will abide by the unanimous decision of the LDF,” he said.