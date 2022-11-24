  1. EPaper
Kanyakumari railway station to be redeveloped with world-class facilities

Work tender for ₹49.36-crore project awarded

November 24, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With the aim of providing airport-like facilities to rail passengers, Railways have awarded the work tender for redevelopment of the Kanyakumari railway station, under the Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway, at ₹49.36 crore.

A press release issued by the Southern Railway said the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for the work had been issued.

With this, the Southern Railway has awarded tenders for redevelopment of nine railway stations, including Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town and Kollam in Kerala. The other stations being redeveloped are Chennai Egmore, Katpadi Junction, Madurai Junction, Rameswaram and Puducherry.

Other stations

The Southern Railway has also undertaken feasibility study for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for four stations — Chengannur and Thrissur in Kerala and Kumbakonam and Tirunelveli Junction in Tamil Nadu.

The Railway Land Development Authority has also undertaken a feasibility study for preparation of DPR for eight stations, including Thiruvananthapuram Central, Varkala and Kozhikode in Kerala. Further 38 stations under Southern Railway have been identified for redevelopment and techno-economic feasibility study for these will be undertaken after final approval from the Railway Board, said the release.

