Kanu Behl to head jury at IDSFFK

August 01, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Filmmaker and screenwriter Kanu Behl will head the jury for the 15th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), set to begin in the capital on August 4. He is known for his film Titli, which received a nomination for the Camera d’Or award at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival and earned eight international accolades.

In the fiction category, the jury includes director Don Palathara and actor Tillotama Shome. In the non-fiction category, the jury comprises filmmakers Shirley Abraham, Sarvnik Kaur, and Shaunak Sen, whose works have garnered admiration and accolades on the global stage. The Jury Films Package, featuring selected films of the jury, is a major highlight of the festival. Kanu Behl, known for documentaries like An Actor Prepares and Three Blind Men, is also the co-writer of the Hindi film LSD, directed by filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee. His recent film, Agra was screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 under the Directors’ Fortnight category.

Don Palathara’s notable works include Shavam (2015), 1956 Central Travancore, Joyful Mystery, and Family. Tillotama Shome has graced the screen with her exceptional performances in major films and television series including Monsoon Wedding, Delhi Crime Season 2, The Night Manager, and Lust Stories 2. Shaunak Sen is the director of the 2023 Oscar-nominated documentary All That Breathes. His debut film Cities of Sleep won six awards across various prestigious film festivals.

Shirley Abraham gained international acclaim for her film The Cinema Travellers. Sarvnik Kaur’s work has been recognised with the Special Jury Award for Against the Tide at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Her film Soz- A Ballad of Maladies which won the 64th National Award for Best Debut Director will be screened.