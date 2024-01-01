Kanthapuram underscores Samastha’s commitment to spiritual perfection and well-being of believers

January 01, 2024 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - KASARAGOD

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar has said that the crucial achievements and social benefits attained by Kerala in various fields would not have been possible if the focus had been behind the controversies surrounding the Samastha.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Samastha, he outlined the organisation’s commitment to spiritual perfection and well-being of believers.

In his address at Chatanchal in Kasaragod on Sunday, Aboobacker Musliyar highlighted the Samastha’s commitment to Sunni unity. The movement’s efforts extend beyond internal divisions, focusing on countering extremist communal tendencies and empowering the Muslim community, he said.

Notably, the Samastha’s influence had contributed to Kerala’s high scores in social development indices, he said. The movement’s activities in religious and physical education sectors had not only transformed Kerala but were also being replicated in other States, contributing to nationwide progress, he added.

Looking ahead, Aboobacker Musliyar outlined the movement’s priorities for the next three years, emphasising the expansion of educational and development activities in north Indian States. The Samastha aimed to collaborate with government and non-government agencies to achieve the goals, he said.

Aboobacker Musliyar expressed solidarity with the Palestinians, praying for the protection of Masjid al-Aqsa and their homeland. Reflecting on the movement’s roots, he visited the maqams of key figures, marking the 100th anniversary of the organisation.

