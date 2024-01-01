GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanthapuram underscores Samastha’s commitment to spiritual perfection and well-being of believers

January 01, 2024 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar has said that the crucial achievements and social benefits attained by Kerala in various fields would not have been possible if the focus had been behind the controversies surrounding the Samastha.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Samastha, he outlined the organisation’s commitment to spiritual perfection and well-being of believers.

In his address at Chatanchal in Kasaragod on Sunday, Aboobacker Musliyar highlighted the Samastha’s commitment to Sunni unity. The movement’s efforts extend beyond internal divisions, focusing on countering extremist communal tendencies and empowering the Muslim community, he said.

Notably, the Samastha’s influence had contributed to Kerala’s high scores in social development indices, he said. The movement’s activities in religious and physical education sectors had not only transformed Kerala but were also being replicated in other States, contributing to nationwide progress, he added.

Looking ahead, Aboobacker Musliyar outlined the movement’s priorities for the next three years, emphasising the expansion of educational and development activities in north Indian States. The Samastha aimed to collaborate with government and non-government agencies to achieve the goals, he said.

Aboobacker Musliyar expressed solidarity with the Palestinians, praying for the protection of Masjid al-Aqsa and their homeland. Reflecting on the movement’s roots, he visited the maqams of key figures, marking the 100th anniversary of the organisation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.