Kanthapuram Sunni group warns CM, CPI(M)

Published - October 05, 2024 07:40 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Sunni Students Federation (SSF), the student wing of the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, has criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his party, the CPI(M), for their alleged soft Hindutva stand.

SSF mouthpiece Risala, in its editorial, blamed the CPI(M) and the Chief Minister for the recent developments in Kerala, which saw allegations of Thrissur Pooram disruption and ADGP M.R. Ajit Kumar’s meeting with RSS leaders.

The SSF mouthpiece said that the CPI(M) they knew was secular, and not what it is today. It warned that if the party continued its pro-Hindutva stand, it will bite the dust in the coming elections.

