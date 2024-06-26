Kanthapuram seeks White Paper on representation of minorities in government jobs in Kerala

Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar has demanded that the Kerala government issue a White Paper on the representation of various communities in positions of political power and government jobs.

This comes against the backdrop of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s recent statement that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered a setback in the recently held Lok Sabha polls because of the dissatisfaction among the majority community who disagreed with its “appeasement of Muslims”.

“The statement that Muslims are getting undue favours in Kerala was unfortunate. It is amply clear that the observation is not factual. However, it is up to the government to clear the doubts among the people,” he said in a press release on June 26.

Addressing the media later, the Musliar said that no one should make such misleading statements. “Since the State government has a department for minority welfare and institutions such as a commission, they should do the work for the White Paper,” he pointed out.

Asked about the Plus One seat shortage in Malabar districts, the Sunni leader said a memorandum would be submitted to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister seeking a solution to the problem. He pointed out that few colleges and schools were being sanctioned for the region even as in southern districts, many seats were lying vacant.

The Musliar, who leads one of the two factions of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, said discussions had been going on bringing about unity between them. He also said that efforts were on for a coordination committee involving various minority communities at the national level. The organisation would think of approaching the Supreme Court to demand a guideline on demolishing the homes and religious places of worship owned by minority communities across the country terming them illegal.

