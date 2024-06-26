GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanthapuram seeks White Paper on representation of minorities in government jobs in Kerala

The statement that Muslims are getting undue favours in Kerala was unfortunate. It is amply clear that the observation is not factual. However, it is up to the government to clear the doubts among the people, says Kanthapuram

Updated - June 26, 2024 01:48 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 01:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar.

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar has demanded that the Kerala government issue a White Paper on the representation of various communities in positions of political power and government jobs.

This comes against the backdrop of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s recent statement that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered a setback in the recently held Lok Sabha polls because of the dissatisfaction among the majority community who disagreed with its “appeasement of Muslims”.

“The statement that Muslims are getting undue favours in Kerala was unfortunate. It is amply clear that the observation is not factual. However, it is up to the government to clear the doubts among the people,” he said in a press release on June 26.

Addressing the media later, the Musliar said that no one should make such misleading statements. “Since the State government has a department for minority welfare and institutions such as a commission, they should do the work for the White Paper,” he pointed out.

Asked about the Plus One seat shortage in Malabar districts, the Sunni leader said a memorandum would be submitted to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister seeking a solution to the problem. He pointed out that few colleges and schools were being sanctioned for the region even as in southern districts, many seats were lying vacant.

The Musliar, who leads one of the two factions of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, said discussions had been going on bringing about unity between them. He also said that efforts were on for a coordination committee involving various minority communities at the national level. The organisation would think of approaching the Supreme Court to demand a guideline on demolishing the homes and religious places of worship owned by minority communities across the country terming them illegal.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode / Thiruvananthapuram / state politics / politics (general) / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.