Kanthapuram questions CAA

None will be allowed to destroy the great Indian philosophy of unity in diversity, said Grand Mufti and All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar.

He was inaugurating the valedictory function of the silver jubilee celebrations of Jamia Hasaniyya at Kallekkad, near here, on Sunday.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) questions this glorious ethos of our nation,” he said.

“India is not a religious nation. Therefore, citizenship should not be granted on the basis of religion,” he said.

“The CAA is meant to become a tool to uproot Muslims in the country.”

BJP flayed

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was challenging the Constitution by trying to divide the country on the basis of religion.

Kombam K.P. Mohammed Musliar presided over the function. Madin Academy chairman Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari delivered the introductory speech.

Senior Islamic scholar Ponmala Abdul Khadir Musliar delivered the keynote address. Jamia Hasaniyya principal delivered the convocation address.

Shafi Parambil, MLA, scholars Thazhapra Moideekutty Musliar, Twaha Thangal, C.K. Rashid Bukhari, Perodu Abdurahman Saqafi, and Hamza Faizi Manjappatta spoke.

Sayed Fazal Koyamma Thangal led the prayer.

The Grand Mufti gave away the E.K. Hasan Musliar Award to Hasaniyya general secretary Marayamangalam Abdurahman Faizy.