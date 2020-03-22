Kanthapuram calls on Modi, Shah

Sunni leader and All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to “sustain” the country’s unity in diversity without discriminating against people based on their faith.

A press note here on Saturday said that the Musliyar met the Prime Minister and the Home Minister at their offices on March 20. It added that he had called upon them to introduce a suitable amendment to the Citizenship Amendment Act - 2019 by removing the names of religions from the Act in the list of eligibility criteria for citizenship.

The press release also informed that the Sunni leader had appealed to them not to proceed with National Population Register and National Register of Citizens data collection as the Census itself was sufficient. School certificates, passports, Aadhaar cards, or voter ID’s should also be accepted as required documents of proof to prove citizenship, the Musliyar told the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, according to the release.