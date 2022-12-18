Kanthaloor-Vattavada garlic struggling to find markets

December 18, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Notwithstanding its geographical indication status and high demand from medicinal companies, the Kanthaloor-Vattavada Veluthulli, a traditional farm product from Idukki, is struggling to find markets.

According to farmers, the garlic is widely sold in markets across Tamil Nadu while it was yet to evoke any positive response from Kerala.

K Jayaprakash, president of the vegetable farmer’s society in Vattavada, said that the farmers are depending on the Vadukappetty garlic market in Tamil Nadu for its sale.

Mr. Jayaprakash said that though the size of garlic grown in Vattavada and Kanthalloor was small it is mainly used for ayurvedic medicines. The Kanthaloor- Vattavada garlic has demand among ayurvedic medical companies for its high oil content. The price of dried garlic per kg is ₹130 to ₹200 in the Vadukappetty market, he said.

C. R. Elsi, former professor and coordinator, of IPR cell, at Kerala Agricultural University, who led the submission of GI tag for Kanthaloor -Vattavada garlic, said that the GI tag facility would help the farmers to find proper markets. The farmers can exclusively market their product and earn more income with the banner of GI tag.”

“ The government should take steps to find a proper market in the State for the special garlic grown in Kerala. The product achieved GI tag with the special interest of former Agriculture Minister V. S. Sunil Kumar, “ said Ms. Elsi.

The hill garlic (Mala poondu) and Sigapu Poondu are the two traditional garlic varities cultivated in Vattavada and Kanthaloor regions. It is estimated that nearly 75 % of the farming area in the region is under garlic cultivation. Compared to other vegetable crops, the cost of cultivating garlic is higher, and it is preferred by the farmers as it yields a higher income.

An official of the KAU said that a scientific study proved that the Kanthalloor -Vattavada garlic y has a nearly one-year shelf life.

In his book, British planter J.D. Munro also pointed to garlic in Anchunad hills and pointed that the traditional farming has a long history. “The trade with Unjeenaad is in the hands of Mussulmans from Odumellapetta in Coimbatore and Bodynaikenoor, and is arranged by barter. Rice, wheat, and garlic being given to the trader for clothes, chilllies and brass vessels,“ said the book.

“What the latter can do has been shown by the ryots of Unjeenaad, who have converted the grass and scrubs hills into highly cultivated terraces of wheat, rice, and garlic,” said the book.