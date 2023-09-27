HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Kanthallur village bags gold award for Best Tourism Village

September 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A sleepy village popular for cool season vegetable and fruit framing at Kanthallur under Devikulam taluk in Idukki has bagged the gold award by the Government of India in the Best Rural Tourism Projects category.

According to officials, Kanthallur was selected for the award after an eight-month-long extensive evaluation of rural village projects in the length and breadth of the country.

In all, 767 projects from around the country vied for honours, and five of them won gold, ten were selected for silver, and 20 for bronze.

According to officials, the “Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic, Tourism (STREET) tourism project of the State Responsible Tourism Mission was successfully implemented in Kanthallur and helped in getting the award.

Kanthallur Panchayat president P. T. Mohandas said that the panchayat initiatives helped in getting the award.

“ The panchayat ensured proper maintenance of street lights, installation of public water vending machines, destination sign boards, fixing of stickers in taxi vehicles, collection of waste from houses and green check-posts in various points,” said Mr. Mohandas.

“ Two Geographical Indication (GI) status declared agricultural products, Marayur Jaggery and Kanthallur-Vattavada garlic, are proud contributions of the village. Our next initiative is to compete for the World Tourism award,” said Mr Mohandas.

Tourism Minister P A. Mohamed Riyas said, “This honour is a huge endorsement for Kerala’s sustainable and responsible tourism initiatives led by the Responsible Tourism Mission.”

The farmers receive an income connected to farm tourism, which is the major attraction in Kanthallur. Tourists arrive at the farms throughout the year to see the fruits, including sweet lemons, strawberries, tree tomatoes, apples, oranges, plums, peaches, guava, mosambi, passion fruit, and tamarillo. Strawberry is the latest addition. The fruit is grown in Kulachivayal, Keezhanthur, Perumala and Puthur areas of the Kanthallur grama panchayat.

K. A. Abraham, a fruit farmer from Perumala near Kanthallur, said that the tourists visit the farm and purchase fruits from the plantation. “There is no need to search another market to sell the fruits. The tourists can directly see the quality of the product. The farm tourism provides a better income,” said Mr. Abraham.

According to officials, Kerala Tourism Director P. B. Nooh received the award from the Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, India, V.Vidyavathi, at a ceremony held on Wednesday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on World Tourism Day. 

Mr. Mohandas was also present to receive the award.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.