Kantara song: Kerala HC extends stay on copyright case against actor

June 05, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday extended till June 13 the interim stay on a case registered against actor Prithviraj Sukumaran under the provisions of the Copyright Act for allegedly using a song composed by music band Thaikkudam Bridge in the film Kantara without the band’s permission.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by the band saying that the use of its composition had infringed the copyright of the band. The actor said that he was only a director of a company which distributed the film. Therefore, he could not be charged with the offence for the copyright violation.

The court, while passing the interim order, had observed that as the director of a company that was involved in the distribution of a movie, “he cannot be mulcted with penal liability” for infringement of a copyright merely for distributing the movie in one of the States.

