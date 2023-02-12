Kantara copyright row: film makers appear before investigating officer in Kozhikode

February 12, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

Rishab Shetty and Vijay Kirgandur, director and producer of Kannada blockbuster Kantara, appeared before the investigating officer at the Kozhikode Town Police station here on Sunday in a case filed by the Kerala band Thaikkudam Bridge accusing Kantara film makers of copying their music and using it for the ‘Varaharoopam’ song.

The two appeared before the Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju following an order from the Kerala High Court that had laid out specific conditions. The Town Police said the two would be quizzed on Monday too as part of the continuing investigation. They said the complaint was that the Kantara team plagiarised Thaikkodam Bridge’s ‘Navarasam’ that was released in 2015.

The Supreme Court had however stayed one of the conditions previously laid by the Kerala High Court directing the two not to exhibit the film with the controversial song till the final order in the copyright infringement case. It had criticised the High Court order for imposing such conditions and observed that copyright issues could not be decided in an anticipatory bail application. A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala had also issued notice to the Kerala government and sought its reply in two weeks.

There was also another modified condition by the Supreme Court bench that Vijay Kirgandur and Rishab Shetty be released immediately if arrested during the two-day interrogation. The top court passed the interim order last Friday taking note of the submissions of senior advocate Ranjit Kumar appearing for them challenging some of the five conditions mentioned in the High Court order.