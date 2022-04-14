Kannur witnesses good sales

Crowd throng market to purchase clothes, vegetables, firecrackers

KANNUR

After facing heavy losses during the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years, the small traders in Kannur had a reason to smile on this year’s Vishu celebrations.

Traders selling clothes, vegetables and crackers acknowledged good sales on Thursday. It was no different for roadside vendors, many from the neigbhouring States, who were thronged by a large crowd to purchase dress material and other goods.

Rajesh, a firecracker dealer in Payyanur, said that they experienced a bulk sale of firecrackers. Besides the crackers from Sivakasi, Chinese firecrackers were in high demand. He said firecrackers ranging from ₹35 to ₹12,000 were available in the market and people were buying anywhere between ₹1,000 to ₹7,000, this time.

The customers purchased vegetables in bulk due to lower prices in the market, said Kunhu Mohammed, a trader in the Kannur market. He said that the prices were comparatively low in the market due to good production in other States.

“We missed the Vishu last time and the family decided to make it grand this time,” said K. Nikesh, who came from Chennai to celebrate Vishu with his family in Kurmathur. Though there were many disadvantages, COVID outbreak gave an opportunity to save money. So, the family decided to spend money to purchase clothes and crackers to celebrate”, he said.

K.S. Riyas of Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi said that looking at the crowd, there seemed to be a good trend in the market. However, it would take at least two days to get the complete picture of the sale, he said.