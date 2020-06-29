Kannur witnesses another spike with 26 COVID-19 cases

Kannur continues to witness spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with 26 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday. Among the infected, 14 returned from abroad and 11 came from other States. A 59-year-old resident of Elayavoor panchayat contracted the virus through contact.

Those who returned from abroad included a 60-year-old Panur resident; a 40-year-old Chengalayi resident; a 56-year-old Pinarayi resident, a 30-year-old resident of Kuthuparamba, a 32-year-old resident of Kottayam (Malabar), a 53-year-old resident of Kathirur, a 50-year-old resident of Kollayad, a 37-year-old resident of Kannur, a 40-year-old from Muzhappilangad, a 37-year-old from Irrity, a 30-year-old from Kollayad, a 36-year-old from Pappinesseri, a one-year-old child from Irrikur and a 37-year-old resident of Kuthuparamba.

Those who came from other States included a 48-year-old resident of Kathirur and a 40-year-old lorry driver who is a resident of Mokkeri.

The district has so far reported 431 COVID-19 cases, of which 264 got cured of the disease.

There are now 20,911 persons under observation.

In Thrissur

COVID-19 was confirmed for 17 more persons, including a councillor of Chalakudy Municipality, in Thrissur district on Sunday. Of them, 10 persons arrived from abroad while six came from other States. Five persons recovered from the disease on Sunday.

The 39-year-old woman councillor is suspected to have contracted the disease from the municipal workers who had tested positive earlier.

Currently, 154 persons are under treatment at various hospitals and 210 have been discharged so far. Seven persons from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts.

In all, 18,875 persons are under observation.

In Ernakulam

As many as seven persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Sunday.

The confirmed cases included those who arrived from Kuwait, Qatar, Chennai, and Mumbai. At the same time, a 28-year-old from Kottayam was discharged after being cured of the infection on Sunday. The person was under treatment at INS Sanjeevani.

A total of 1,061 persons in the district have been brought under home observation, and 783 completed their observation period. The total number of people under observation now is 13,651. Of them, 11,895 are in home quarantine.

As many as 173 persons are under treatment. Of them, 169 are at the Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery and Adlux Centre at Karukutty near Angamaly. A total of 198 samples have been sent for tests, while 229 results (seven positive) were received on Sunday.

Ward No. 8 of Parakkadavu panchayat in the district has been declared a hotspot.

In Kasaragod

Six more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod district on Sunday.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said while five persons returned from abroad, one person came from Maharashtra.

Those who came from abroad include a 38-year-old Uduma resident and a 33-year-old Karaduka resident who arrived from Kuwait on June 12; a 33-year-old Karaduka resident who came from UAE on June 13; a 43-year-old resident of Kanhangad who arrived from Kuwait on June 14; and a 69-year-old Ajanur resident who arrived from UAE on June 16. A 34-year-old Chemmanad resident who arrived from Maharashtra by train on June 12 is the other infected person.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases reported in district rose to 122.

Hotels closed down

Kasaragod District Collector D. Sajith Babu on Sunday issued an order to close down three hotels for seven days after it came to light that expatriates from Mangaluru, who arrived at the Kannur International Airport, stayed here in violation of rules.

Cases have been filed against the hotels based on the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance.

District Police Chief Shilpa Dyavaiah said about 150 persons who were heading to Mangaluru were given rooms in the hotels in violation of rules. They had arrived at the airport on Saturday, she said.

“The hotels should not have allowed the facility without permission. Cases have been filed against them for violating rules,” she added.

In Kozhikode

Seven persons, including a seven-year-old girl, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode, while as many recovered from COVID-19 in the district on Sunday.

The new patients are from Nanmanda, Thuneri, Balussery, Meppayyur, Ayanchery, Thamarassery, and Valayam, said a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree. Those recovered are from Nanmanda, Kizhakkoth, Olavanna, and Palakkad, including a couple aged 38 and 30.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the district is 90.

Among them, 45 are at the first-line treatment centre set up at the Lakshadweep Guest House, and 40 are at the Government Medical College Hospital. Others are at hospitals in Malappuram, Kannur, and Ernakulam districts.

The number of people under observation is 18,724, among whom 10,686 are expatriates.

In Wayanad

Five more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wayanad district on Sunday, taking the district’s total figure to 96.

According to Health Department sources, three of the patients returned from abroad, while the others reached the district from Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Of the 96 cases reported in the district so far, 49 have been cured.

In Malappuram

Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Malappuram district on Sunday. All of them were infected through local contacts.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad district, four persons were tested positive.

Three of them were returnees to the State. One person was infected through contact.

(With inputs from Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Wayanad bureaus)