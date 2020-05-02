Kannur, Wayanad record one case each

One more person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said the 25-year-old Mooriyad resident was found with symptoms, and his samples were collected for testing at the COVID-19 Treatment Centre at Anjarakandy on May 1.

With this, the number of people who have tested positive in the district has reached 117.

Ten more who were under treatment have been discharged.

A total of 81 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the district. There are 2,543 people under observation, including 51 at the Government Medical College Hospital, four at the District Hospital, one at Thalassery General Hospital and 30 at the Anjarakandy COVID-19 centre. As many as 2,457 are in home quarantine.

In Wayanad

After an interval of 32 days, Wayanad district registered a COVID-19 case, with a truck driver who returned from Chennai testing positive for Sars-CoV-2 on Saturday. He hails from Kurukkan Moola near Mananthavady.

The district administration in association with the Health Department had conducted random checking among truck drivers in the district recently.

The patient had travelled to Chennai on April 18 and returned on April 26, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said. He was home-quarantined immediately after the trip, and his sample was sent for tests on April 29, she added.

The patient has been shifted to the COVID -19 hospital at Mananthavady. Though his co-passenger’s sample was also tested, the result was negative, the Collector said.

In Kozhikode

Kozhikode district is now included in the orange zone in view of the low incidence of COVID-19 cases being reported in the past few days. No SARS-CoV-2 positive case was reported from the district on Saturday as well.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that 1,321 people were under surveillance, with 12 more completing their observation cycle on Saturday. Thirty-four of them are at hospital. Thirteen were discharged on Saturday.

Right now, four persons are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, and they include two from Kozhikode and one each from Kannur and Tamil Nadu.