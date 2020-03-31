Kannur-Virajpet route can be considered: Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Tuesday submitted before the Kerala High Court that it could consider the demand of the Kerala government that the Kannur-Iritty- Koottupuzha-Mangoor- Virajpet route be opened for transportation of essential commodities if an appropriate letter was sent by the authorities in Kerala to the Karnataka Home Department.

Karnataka Advocate General P.K. Navadgi made the submission when a public interest litigation against the erection of earth embankments on arterial inter-State roads by Karnataka came up before a Division Bench of Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Shaji P. Chali.

Additional Advocate General of Kerala Ranjith Thampan submitted the Kerala proposal.

Advocate General of Karnataka also submitted that the Kannur-Iritty- Mananthavady- Sargur- Begur- Nanjangud- Mysore and Kannur- Sulthan Bathery- Gundlupetes- Mysore routes have been opened for transportation of essential commodities and will continue to be so throughout the lockdown period.

The court directed the Kannur District Collector to immediately send a communication to the Secretary of the Karnataka Home Department so that the matter could be considered by the latter immediately. The Bench asked the Karnataka and the Kerala govenrments to make submissions on the arrangement that could be made for catering to the medical needs of patients in Kasaragod based on the proximity of the hospital concerned in Karnataka.

The Karnataka Advocate General submitted hospitals in Mangaluru district were already overburdened due to COVID-19 pandemic and it was difficult to cater to the needs of patients from Kerala.

Counsel for the petitioner, Kerala High Court Advocates Association, pointed out that Karnataka's action amounted to infringement of right to life and health care under Article 21 as well as right to freedom of movement under Article 19(1)(d) of the Constitution.

The Bench posted the petition for further hearing on April 1.