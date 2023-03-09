ADVERTISEMENT

KSU alleges move to sabotage V-C reappointment case

March 09, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) has alleged efforts to sabotage a pending case pertaining to the reappointment of the Kannur University Vice-Chancellor in the Supreme Court.

KSU vice president Mohammed Shammas said that when the case was set for hearing on March 14, the Department of Law of the School of Legal Studies, Kannur University, had invited the apex court judge, who would be hearing the case, to inaugurate the National Moot Court competition organised at the university.

Mr. Shammas raised suspicion over frequent visits by the V-C to Delhi and also the role of a senior faculty member, who is also a close confidante of V-C, in inviting the judge for the programme. He alleged that there was an ulterior motive behind the move.

