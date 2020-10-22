Kannur varsity to launch Green Computing initiative

Project to use SMAASH PC to reduce carbon emission, save power

The Department of Information and Technology at Kannur University will launch a ‘Complete Green Computing Initiative’ at its central computing facility built on the Mangattuparambu campus.

The project, which is part of the Make in India initiative, will use SMAASH PC and Smart Power Station manufactured by ITI Palakkad. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project through videoconferencing on October 27.

Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran said the university would be able to save about 144,000 units of electricity and reduce its carbon emission by 102 metric tons in five years through the Green Computing initiative .

He said all the computers in the students’ amenity centre would be using SMAASH PC.

The Vice Chancellor further said that even if 10% of the new desktop installations were powered by a Smart Power Station, it could save 10 million units of grid power per year.

While desktop computers used 150 watts, the power consumption of the ITI SMAASH PC was just 35 watts, he said.

Mr. Ravindran observed that installing a single SMAASH PC with a solar panel could eliminate 267 kilograms of carbon production per year. Consumption of eco-friendly products could also reduce waste generation, he said.

The inauguration will be attended by Minister of Higher Education K.T. Jaleel, Member of Parliament Rajmohan Unnithan, T.V. Rajesh, MLA, and syndicate members.